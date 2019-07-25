Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $127,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $3,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,596,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $325,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,690 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 2,151,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

