Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.12 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.11-2.17 EPS.

Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. 970,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $325,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,262 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $3,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,596,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,371 shares of company stock worth $12,619,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

