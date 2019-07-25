Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $892,899,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $81,064,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,357,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $471,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,263,116,000 after acquiring an additional 796,906 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,548. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

