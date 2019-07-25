Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $51,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $58,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.62. 98,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $409,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,027,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $174,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $4,636,653 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

