Callahan Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNR. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,003,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,821,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Denbury Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $521.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.36.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

