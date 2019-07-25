Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.80. 14,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.38. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

