Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 8,151 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,485,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,801,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

