Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Friedman Industries worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,952. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Friedman Industries’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

