Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares during the period. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P accounts for approximately 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.73% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,554,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the first quarter worth $78,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the first quarter worth $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the first quarter worth $76,000. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.56. 247,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,367. The firm has a market cap of $354.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $851.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a positive return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

