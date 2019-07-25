Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Receives $46.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis cut Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambrex by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cambrex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Cambrex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambrex by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambrex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CBM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67. Cambrex has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.71 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Cambrex will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

