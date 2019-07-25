Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $670.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.82. Camden National has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Camden National had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1,746.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Camden National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Camden National by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Camden National by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

