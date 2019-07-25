Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,156,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $66,603,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 191.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,898 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,922,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Teck Resources by 28.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,418,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,962,000 after purchasing an additional 535,839 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

