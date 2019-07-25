Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 200.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $32,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at $154,566,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

