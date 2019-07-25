Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.10% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $9,877,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 72.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRE opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $433.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.14. Green Plains Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.68). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $642.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Alain Treuer sold 5,270 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $68,826.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,999.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

