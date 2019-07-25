Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $171.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.94.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.46.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

