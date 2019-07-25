Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 288,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,891,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after acquiring an additional 130,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,379,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 991,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 141,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,146. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.51. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $127,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,398.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

