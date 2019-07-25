Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $451,000 Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,705,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 504,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,255,229.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOGM. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Shares of LOGM opened at $73.25 on Thursday. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.28. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

