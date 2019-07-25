Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price objective on nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Michael David Jones sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

