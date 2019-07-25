Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPX by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SPX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 80,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

In other SPX news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 45,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,501,356.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.47. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.50 million. SPX had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.