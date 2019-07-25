Canadian National Railway to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Desjardins boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$124.82.

TSE CNR opened at C$123.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$96.46 and a 52 week high of C$127.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.65, for a total transaction of C$53,599.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,813,792.34. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.58, for a total transaction of C$123,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,963,315.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,926 shares of company stock worth $2,063,137.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.5375 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

