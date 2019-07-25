Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. Canon had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

Shares of CAJ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.81. 164,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51. Canon has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

