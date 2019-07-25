Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 660 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

