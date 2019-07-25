Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 175.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,571,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,739,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 974,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.67. 121,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,410. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In other People’s United Financial news, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. FIG Partners cut shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

