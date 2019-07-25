Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Danaher by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $368,457.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,059 shares of company stock valued at $79,559,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.27. 487,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.