Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 238,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,663. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 16.06%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

