Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $948,000 Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for about 0.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.49. 8,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,387. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $55.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.55 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.50%.

In other news, VP Kevin J. Mitchell purchased 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $130,270.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,270.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. Mitchell purchased 7,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,426.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PSXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.