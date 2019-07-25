Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7,589.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 963,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 951,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 303,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLDD shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.10 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $43,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,405.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 555,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $6,067,428.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,468.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,039,777 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 22,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $691.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

