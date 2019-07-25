Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathy Yamada sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

