CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 1,419,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,513. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $777.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.69. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the first quarter worth about $2,990,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 9.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 93,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.