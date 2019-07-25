Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

CARB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CARB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 478,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Carbonite has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.36 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $94,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $38,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,632 shares of company stock worth $1,255,608. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carbonite by 2,085.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Carbonite in the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carbonite by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carbonite by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

