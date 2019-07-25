Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 720,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,121,000 after acquiring an additional 213,970 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 533,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

