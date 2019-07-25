Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

