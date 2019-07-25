Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post $43.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $44.70 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $35.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $187.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $195.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $255.42 million, with estimates ranging from $245.40 million to $279.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,736. The company has a market capitalization of $643.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

In related news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,304,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

