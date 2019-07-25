Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CATM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research set a $68.00 price target on shares of WNS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

CATM stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

