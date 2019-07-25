CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Beigene to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, insider James P. Yee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,861.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $36,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,528. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNA traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,904. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10. CareDx has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 51.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

