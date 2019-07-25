CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.55

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.55 and last traded at $88.37, with a volume of 428304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 86,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $7,247,229.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,496,297.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $6,406,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $28,601,492 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after buying an additional 258,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after buying an additional 140,198 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CarMax by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 860,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,967,000 after buying an additional 44,734 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

