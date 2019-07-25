Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.83

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and traded as high as $9.02. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 7,369 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 11,709 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,008.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 152.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 152,602 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,962,000 after buying an additional 124,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

