Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CASTLE BRANDS INC., is an emerging developer and international marketer of premium branded spirits within five growing categories of the spirits industry: vodka, rum, tequila, whiskey and liqueurs/cordials. Castle Brands’ portfolio includes Boru Vodka, Gosling’s Rum, Sea Wynde Rum, Tierras Tequila, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Jefferson’s and Jefferson’s Reserve Bourbon, Sam Houston Bourbon, Celtic Crossing Liqueur, Pallini Limoncello, Raspicello and Peachcello and Brady’s Irish Cream. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROX. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.35 price objective on shares of Castle Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Castle Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of ROX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,089. Castle Brands has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Castle Brands by 226.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Castle Brands by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Castle Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Castle Brands Company Profile

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

