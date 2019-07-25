Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $132.84, but opened at $131.91. Caterpillar shares last traded at $133.73, with a volume of 2,816,019 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 145,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

