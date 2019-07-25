CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.33

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 5970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $213,512.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $199,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,601 shares in the company, valued at $42,080,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,766 shares of company stock worth $2,461,995. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 66,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

