Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.50-10.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $10.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $112.26 on Thursday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

