Centauri (CTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $255.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Centauri has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Centauri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market capitalization of $131,529.00 and approximately $255.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.63 or 0.05925699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00047068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001263 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001349 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 41,436,277 coins and its circulating supply is 40,945,160 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

