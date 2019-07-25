Centene (NYSE:CNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.29-4.49 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.29-4.49 EPS.

Centene stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 110.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Centene has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $75.31.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

