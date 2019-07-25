Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,246 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,103 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.35.

