Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total value of $2,402,281.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $25,851.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,942 shares of company stock worth $53,343,721. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $158.95. 4,811,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

