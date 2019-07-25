Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,129 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.10% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,640. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $148.42 and a 1 year high of $210.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.49.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

