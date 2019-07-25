Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 582 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.19. 2,739,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,548. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.