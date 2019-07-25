Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 884 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.91. 859,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $202.77 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Broadcom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.68.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

