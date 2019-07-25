Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $55.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

NYSE CPF traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,835. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $860.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Duane K. Kurisu acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $25,497.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,420.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl E. Fry acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,017.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,585.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 166.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

