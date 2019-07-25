Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

CPF traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,835. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $860.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $55.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

In related news, Director Earl E. Fry purchased 1,900 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,017.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,585.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duane K. Kurisu acquired 900 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $25,497.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,420.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $23,987,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 166,270 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 453,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 147,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 113,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 104,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

